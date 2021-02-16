Westbase.io Meets Growing Demand for Augmented Reality and Wearable Solutions with RealWear Distribution Agreement

CALDICOT, Wales and HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbase.io, the leading 4G/5G and IoT distributor, has announced that it has signed a new European distribution agreement with RealWear, Inc , a global leader of hands-free head-mounted tablets for digital transformation in industry. In order to meet the growing demand for Augmented Reality (AR) and wearable computing solutions for business, the new addition to the Westbase.io portfolio will enable the company and its channel partners to expand their connected worker offering across the UK, Benelux, Nordics and wider Europe.

Having long delivered connectivity solutions that enable businesses and workers to access the information they need on the job, the addition of RealWear builds upon Westbase.io's commitment to embracing the latest technologies for industry. It has been accelerated in part by the pandemic and the need for digital transformation.

"We've been looking at AR tech and its applications in business for a while now; the potential it has for enabling first line workers to be more productive, while maintaining safety at all times, is huge. But there's no doubt that the events of 2020, and their repercussions which will carry through to 2021 and beyond, have considerably accelerated the adoption of this technology across many industries," said Sacha Kakad, Managing Director for Westbase.io.

Enabling industrial workers to receive in-situ information and in-the-field training across a wide number of sectors such as oil and gas, healthcare, insurance and manufacturing, RealWear's head-mounted tablets directly address the need to reduce the number of people in close contact with each other. Delivering completely hands-free remote collaboration and communication, first-line and field workers can benefit from senior or specialist support without additional personnel needing to be physically present. Removing the complications of travel and social distancing, while still ensuring that operations can continue smoothly, RealWear deployments have increased dramatically across a number of industries as a result. Westbase.io is now excited to help expand this further.

"Offering benefits that extend beyond addressing social distancing, we are very excited to be adding RealWear to our portfolio. By employing this technology businesses can reduce travel costs significantly while increasing their first-time fix rate, as well as enabling one expert to support multiple workers; all of which play a role in increasing productivity, improving safety, and driving cost savings."

"It's a significant opportunity for Westbase.io and our channel partners to deliver remote solutions which address real-world problems and business advancements. While it allows us to answer direct market demands today, driven by the pandemic, we're even more excited for the wider possibilities and look forward to working with RealWear and our partners to bring their leading range of solutions to businesses across Europe," added Kakad.

Westbase.io's extensive channel support, combined with RealWear's own comprehensive partner programme makes for an excellent combination where channel and their end user customers will benefit not only from this best-in-class technology, but also from leading support. To find out more about this exciting new opportunity, learn about the RealWear range or become a reseller partner, please get in touch with Westbase.io now on +44 (0) 1291 437 567, +31 35 799 2290 or info@westbase.io.