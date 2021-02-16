IRVINE, February 16 (WNM/Nature Climate Change) - Future climate change will cause a regionally uneven shifting of the tropical rain belt - a narrow band of heavy precipitation near the equator - according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine and other institutions. This development may threaten food security for billions of people. In a study published today in Nature Climate Change, the interdisciplinary team of environmental engineers, Earth system scientists and data science ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...