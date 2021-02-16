

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German investor confidence improved notably in February, survey data from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed 9.4 points to 71.2 points in February. The score was forecast to fall to 59.6.



However, the assessment of the economic situation worsened slightly by 0.8 points to minus 67.2 points. The expected level was -67.0.



The financial market experts are optimistic about the future, ZEW President Achim Wambach, said. They are confident that the German economy will be back on the growth track within the next six months.



The survey showed that sentiment regarding the economic development of the Eurozone also increased sharply in February.



The corresponding indicator climbed 11.3 points to 69.6 points. At the same time, the current economic situation advanced 4.3 points to minus 74.6 points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

