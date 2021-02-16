

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday as the dollar remained under pressure on expectations of a slower-than-expected pace of economic recovery in the United States especially with respect to employment.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,824.41 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $1,823.65.



The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, held near a two-week low as vaccine optimism boosted the British pound to an almost three-year high.



The pound rose against its major peers as investors reacted to the rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the possible easing of lockdown restrictions in England.



U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his government will be 'very prudent' in relaxing restrictions as it wants to ensure irreversible progress.



The PM plans to unveil his roadmap for gradually easing restrictions on February 22.



Over the weekend, the U.K. reached a significant milestone of offering first doses of Covid-19 vaccinations to 15 million people by mid-February.



Traders are looking ahead to the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting, due to be published on Wednesday, for further insight into the debate at the FOMC over the tapering of the asset purchase program.



