Blockchain start-up Vaionex Corporation led by University of Cambridge students completes seed funding round with Two Hop Ventures

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaionex Corporation, a blockchain start-up founded by students from the University of Cambridge, today announces that it has completed a seed funding round with Two Hop Ventures, a Dutch venture capital firm focused exclusively on investing in Bitcoin SV start-up. The investment will be used to support and accelerate the development of the Vaionex ecosystem of blockchain-based online platforms. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Vaionex Corporation specialises in solutions at the nexus of data science and blockchain technology, with the company currently operating five proprietary blockchain-based technology platforms built to collectively establish an integrated blockchain infrastructure and development ecosystem:

- Satolearn - blockchain education platform.

- Raspora - dynamic information platform based on the HIVE protocol.

- MetaShard - on-chain database storage and management platform.

- ApiAndMe - digital marketplace for buying and selling APIs.

- Block-Codes - code collaboration and monetisation platform.

Each of the platforms offered by Vaionex Corporation interacts directly with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, the only public blockchain with the scaling, data functionalities and transaction throughput capacity required to develop enterprise-grade blockchain applications.

The student-led Vaionex Corporation was founded by members of the Cambridge Metanet Society - a University of Cambridge student organisation focused on the development of Metanet technologies using the Bitcoin SV blockchain - and is the student organisation's first spin-out to secure venture capital funding. Its activities are prominently supported by Bitcoin Association - the global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

Speaking on today's announcement, Vaionex Corporation CEO Robin Kohze, said:

"At Vaionex, we are an ambitious group with a bold vision to become a globally recognised, best-in-class blockchain service provider. Releasing five distinct blockchain-based platforms in our first year of operations is a testament to the ability and commitment of our team, with the early feedback - including today's funding deal - a strong sign from the market that we are heading in the right direction. Creating a blockchain start-up at the vanguard of the technology brings with it new challenges seemingly every day, but with those challenges comes insights and innovations with the power to fundamentally alter the global economy, all part of a journey we're delighted to now be sharing with the team at Two Hop Ventures."

Also commenting on today's announcement, Two Hop Ventures general partner Alex Fauvel, said:

"Vaionex Corporation is a business taking full advantage of Bitcoin's functionalities, including using it as a tool for educating students from all over the world to build software that interacts with its blockchain. They are a fast and efficient group - releasing two or three stable products in a year would be impressive; Vaionex has managed five, all with an interconnected customer pipeline that helps onboard customers from every level. Two Hop Ventures is proud to be a seed investor in Vaionex and we are excited to see the growth that Robin Kohze and his team have in the works."

Also speaking, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, said:

"Bitcoin Association has been a proud supporter of the Cambridge Metanet Society and the ambitious University of Cambridge students interested in developing applications and services on the massively scaled Bitcoin SV blockchain. We are delighted to see Robin Kohze and some of his fellow Cambridge students putting their Bitcoin knowledge into practice with Vaionex - establishing a viable new business venture with several different products, now backed by venture capital funding. This speaks to the work Bitcoin Association does supporting university and student-led initiatives - taking learning beyond the classroom and using Bitcoin technology to create real businesses with real impact."

About Vaionex Corporation

Vaionex Corporation is a Delaware-based blockchain development firm comprised of University of Cambridge students. Vaionex Corporation specialises in the development of applications and services that leverage the Bitcoin SV blockchain, offering full-service blockchain consulting, development and support, to go along with their own proprietary platform offerings.

About Two Hop Ventures

Two Hop Ventures is a venture capital fund focused exclusively on start-ups building infrastructure for the next generation of the Internet. The infrastructure behind this leap forward allows data and other assets to be held by the users, not Facebook, Google etc., via the combination of the blockchain and Internet. Two Hop believes that the Bitcoin SV Blockchain is the only viable solution.

The fund has a traditional structure, is registered at the AFM in The Netherlands and operates under the EU AIFMD light regime. It holds no BSV or other crypto and is strictly equity and debt only. Investments are made exclusively in early-stage start-ups building on the Bitcoin SV blockchain and is without geographic limitation. The manager seeks to maximise investor returns by creating a balanced portfolio across the core infrastructure sectors of this flourishing ecosystem.

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem - enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others - working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.