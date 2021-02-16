Immunocore Limited: Immunocore announces key appointments to management and Board

PRESS RELEASE

Immunocore announces key appointments to management and Board

Ralph Torbay appointed Head of Commercial to spearhead the launch of tebentafusp

Dr. Roy S. Herbst appointed as a Non-Executive Director to the Board

OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US - 16 February 2021 - Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), (or the "Company" or "Immunocore"), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease, today announces the appointment of Ralph Torbay as its new Head of Commercial and the appointment of Dr. Roy S. Herbst as a member of its Board of Directors, effective January 28, 2021.

Ralph Torbay is an experienced commercial leader with a proven track record of successful oncology launches and an extensive background in strategy, marketing, sales and sales management. Over the past four years, Ralph has launched three major drugs in oncology and helped to build the commercial Haematology franchise at AstraZeneca. At AstraZeneca, Ralph led the global commercial launch of IMFINZI, the first checkpoint inhibitor therapy for stage III lung cancer, and launched Tagrisso, which, at the time, was one of the fastest product launches and uptake in lung cancer to date. In his role as the Global Haematology Head of Marketing at AstraZeneca, Ralph was tasked with building the Haematology commercial organization while launching CALQUENCE. Previously, Ralph led and worked on several high-profile pipeline integrations and product launches at Novartis Oncology, including GLEEVEC, TASIGNA, ARZERRA and FARYDAK. Ralph received his Master of Business Administration from Simon Graduate School of Business, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY and his Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY. Ralph will be developing and implementing Immunocore's commercial strategy. He will be based in Immunocore's Rockville, Maryland office.

Roy Herbst joined the Immunocore Board of Directors in January. He previously served as a member of Immunocore's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and is internationally recognized for his leadership and expertise as a physician-scientist in lung cancer treatment and research. He is currently Ensign Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology), Professor of Pharmacology, Chief of Medical Oncology and Associate Cancer Center Director for Translational Research at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital. In 2020, Roy was awarded the Distinguished Public Service Award for Exceptional Leadership in Cancer Science Policy by the American Association for Cancer Research. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the American Association for Cancer Research, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd., and is a member of the Thoracic Malignancy Steering Committee at the National Cancer Institute.

Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore, said: "Ralph brings a wealth of industry experience to Immunocore with a proven track record in global commercial success through the launch of several high-profile products. His expertise will be instrumental as we prepare for the commercial launch of tebentafusp, our lead ImmTAC product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic uveal melanoma.

"I would also like to welcome Roy to Immunocore's Board of Directors. Roy is an expert in the field and has been a trusted advisor to the Company for many years. I am delighted to have him join our Board where we believe his extensive scientific background and expertise in cancer treatment and research will be invaluable as we implement our strategy."

Ralph Torbay, Head of Commercial at Immunocore, said: "The impressive quality of data already published for tebentafusp clearly demonstrates its potential as a new breakthrough treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma patients, an underserved group where new therapies are urgently needed. This is a testament to the excellence of Immunocore's pioneering science and underlines the potential of our bispecific immunotherapies across a range of indications. I am very much looking forward to being part of the team advancing tebentafusp and other future potential Immunocore products with the aim of transforming patients' lives."

Dr. Roy S. Herbst, Non-Executive Director of Immunocore, said: "It has been my pleasure to work on Immunocore's SAB over the past few years and I am pleased to have this opportunity to work even more closely with the team at Board level as we reach a critical and exciting stage in the Company's development."

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX - Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease - designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore's most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated monotherapy activity in a Phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies, and is currently being studied in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial.

