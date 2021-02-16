

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.64 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.06 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.69 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $28.15 million from $28.31 million last year.



Ceva Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.69 Mln. vs. $6.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q4): $28.15 Mln vs. $28.31 Mln last year.



