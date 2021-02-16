Plastic Compounding Market to Reach Worth of ~US$ 95,000 Mn by 2027, Advancement in Filler Material Technology to Open New Applications: TMR

- Massive utilization of plastics in making automotive and electronics components to drive growth

- Plastic compounders eye incredible revenue potential in Asia Pacific in next few years and expand production units

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic compounding consists essentially of the use of additives, fillers, and reinforcers to the base resin to modify the characteristics of the base materials. Interesting mix of properties of plastics have emerged in the plastic compounding market in relation to mechanical, chemical, electrical, and aesthetic properties. For instance, carbon black, graphite, metallic fibres, and carbon fibres are used to fabricate high-end plastics characterized by high thermal and electrically conductivity. Likewise, additives are used to make plastics light-weight so that they meet the functional requirement of automotive manufacturers.

Over the years, the processes used in the plastic compounding market have been focusing toward the concept of environmental friendliness, such as being less resource-intensive. Businesses in the automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, consumer goods, and medical have been utilizing compounded plastics to lend their specific functional properties to their products.

The regions with proliferating demand for plastics compounds are natural precursors to the steadily rising demand for plastic compounders. Asia Pacific held major share of the market and is expected to rise at promising growth rate during the forecast period of 2019 - 2027. The valuation of the plastic compounding market was pegged at ~US$ 60,000.0 Mn in 2018, and is projected to reach worth of ~US$ 95,000 Mn by the end of 2027.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Plastic Compounding Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings in Plastic Compounding Market

Plastic Compounders Gain Revenues from Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

The consistently rising demand for light-weight and high characteristics plastics in the automotive industry has kept revenue growth in the plastic compounding market steady. Light-weight vehicles serve as a huge business proposition for these companies to meet various stringent region-specific carbon emission norms. Strides being made in the automotive industry have further added impetus to the demand in the plastic compounding market. Plastic compounders along with other stakeholders in the plastic industry ecosystem notably plastic converters are looking for environmentally friendly compounding methods. Growing number of patents in relation to high-performing fillers in this respect is thus constantly expanding avenue in the market.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Presents a New Avenue

The rapid pace of commercialization of electric and hybrid vehicles presents a new prospect for players in the plastic compounding market. This is because there is a trend of supplanting the use of metals with plastics in various vehicles manufacturers. Further, growing popularity of electric cars among consumers will boost the demand for compounding of plastic automotive material. Advances in filler material technology have led access to new chemistries to fabricators in the plastic compounding market.

Asia Pacific Emerging As Lucrative Market

Over the past few years, a rapidly expanding automotive and automobile industry in several parts of Asia Pacific has led stakeholders look for massive avenues there. Plastic compounders in recent years have keenly expanding their production facilities to boost their position in the plastic compounding market. In particular, they are shifting to East Asia. China, South Korea, and Indonesia are some of the key regions with vast revenue potential. Growing utilization of high-end plastics in the electronics industry is also a key trend in the plastic compounding market.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/14306

Plastic Compounding Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Strides made in the manufacturing of electric vehicles are boosting the adoption of high-characteristics plastics, thereby boosting market

Proliferation of manufacturing of plastics has also spurred the demand for plastic compounding

Growing presence of plastic converters is boosting the market

Plastic Compounding Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent plastic compounding companies are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Teknor Apex

Celanese Corporation

Sojitz Corporation

Coperion GmbH

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

RTP Company

Purchase Premium Research Report on Plastic Compounding Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Hydrocarbon Waxes Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hydrocarbon-waxes-market.html

Specialty Silica Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-silica-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/plastic-compounding-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg