First North Denmark: Valuer Holding A/S - expected first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark will be moved forward

On 9 February 2021 Valuer Holding A/S announced early closure of offering of shares. Provided that the company's issue of new shares is registered with the Danish Business Authority no later than 19 February 2021, the company's shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 22 February 2021. For further information about conditional admittance to trading of Valuer Holding A/S, please see marketplace announcement published on 2 February 2021. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840427