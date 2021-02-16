Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung - Megachance!? Ad-hoc: Das ist der ganz große Durchbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2021 | 13:41
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Valuer Holding A/S - expected first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark will be moved forward

On 9 February 2021 Valuer Holding A/S announced early closure of offering of
shares. 



Provided that the company's issue of new shares is registered with the Danish
Business Authority no later than 19 February 2021, the company's shares will be
admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per
22 February 2021. 



For further information about conditional admittance to trading of Valuer
Holding A/S, please see marketplace announcement published on 2 February 2021. 









For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840427
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.