

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As COVID-19 metrics in the United States continue to decline sharply, the lowest daily death and infection cases in recent months was recorded on Monday.



The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped by half from the peak in January.



53876 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the country on Monday, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data. This is the lowest daily number since October 18, and only one fourth of more than 200,000 infections reported in a day last month. The total U.S. cases rose to 27694167.



During the same period, 989 pandemic-related deaths were reported across the country, taking the national total to 486325. It is after several weeks that the daily death toll is falling below the 1000 mark. Monday's death count is the lowest since November 30.



In terms of hospitalization, the lowest number since November 16 was reported on Monday. A total of 65,455 COVID patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country, according to COVID Tracking Project. Out of this, 13,799 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.



Test positivity rate also is falling drastically. Out of more than 1.10 million people who were tested for coronavirus on Monday, only 5.58 percent were diagnosed with the disease. Just a few weeks ago, COVID positivity rate was around 14 percent.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reported a decrease in infection and hospitalization rates. 'If we're able to keep the momentum headed in a positive direction by practicing safe behaviors at an individual level, as well as continuing to vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible, we'll be able to reach the light at the end of the tunnel faster than previously thought and finally get some normalcy back into our lives,' he said in a statement.



California, the worst-affected state, reported its lowest daily case increase since early November.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that more than 70,000,000 vaccine doses have been distributed nationally till Tuesday. More than 52,000,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.



Meanwhile, three sailors on board the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the US Navy said in a statement.



Novavax said its scientists are testing a new version of its Covid-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.



