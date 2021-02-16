

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $359 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $384 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.81 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $438 Mln. vs. $440 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



