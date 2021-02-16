Monte Rosa Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that degrade disease-causing proteins, announced today that leadership will participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences, as follows:

SVB Leerink Partners 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Annual Global Healthcare Conference Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Cowen 40 th Annual Healthcare Conference Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Annual Healthcare Conference Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day Tuesday, March 16, 2021

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company discovering and developing molecular glues to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has created a platform to rationally design small molecules that reprogram ubiquitin ligases to eliminate disease drivers previously deemed undruggable. The company's drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. Monte Rosa was launched from founding investor Versant Ventures' Ridgeline Discovery Engine and is headquartered in Boston, Mass., with research operations in both Boston and Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

