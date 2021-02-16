Crown Equity Holdings Inc.: Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering of Its Common Stock

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRWE) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed public offering of its common stock. The public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process.

A registration statement relating to the proposed public offering of common stock has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction

About Crown Equity Holdings, Inc.

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRWE) is a vertically integrated, global media and financial services company which provides powerful solutions to enhance worldwide visibility and universal relevance, enabling companies to achieve accelerated growth and rapid results that spans all the stages of a company's life cycles. Additionally, Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. is developing its CRWE WORLD (www.crweworld.com) and related digital properties into a global online community which will launch, manage, and own select businesses and projects. For more information regarding Crown Equity Holdings, Inc., please visit http://www.crownequityholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in Crown Equity Holdings' registration statement referred to above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. Crown Equity Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Mike Zaman, President/CEO

702-683-8946

info@crownequityholdings.com

SOURCE: Crown Equity Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629873/Crown-Equity-Holdings-Inc-Files-Registration-Statement-on-Form-S-1-for-Proposed-Public-Offering-of-Its-Common-Stock