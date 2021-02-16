Rosalita Life: Mr. Wild Does It Again: With Four New Establishments, Geoffrey Wild, His Wife Dominique and Pastry Chef Marc Collyer Put the Small-Town Tourist Gem of Elora (Ontario) on the World Map of Foodies

ELORA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Having left The Soho Farmhouse to re-establish Elora as Ontario's premier staycation destination with the launch of The Elora Mill, globally acclaimed international hotelier Geoffrey Wild is at it again. For those not yet acquainted, Elora is Canada's hidden gem. It boasts incredible history, a wealth of local art and craft, quirky stores, owner operated restaurants and bars as well as spectacular natural landscape that rivals anything Ontario has to offer. To the global traveller this is the Cotswolds of Canada.

In 2019 Geoffrey decided it was time to shake up the local restaurant scene with the launch of his first independent project, The Wild Tart, a European Patisserie. Together with his wife Dominque a Michelin starred restaurant manager and Michelin starred Pastry Chef Marc Collyer, they set about creating Ontario's premier Patisserie experience. Within three months they were rated in the top 10 restaurants across 14 different categories in Ontario establishing The Wild Tart as one of the hottest tickets around. Enter COVID-19. The Wild Tart as an essential service continued to boom. Repeat customers driving up to two hours to sample their exceptional take-out offerings. Queues and line ups were the norm during a period when there was little else to enliven the senses.

Elora's vibrancy prompted the partners to launch The Elora Diner. A restaurant, lounge, patisserie and Inn slated to open early spring 2021. This exciting evolution of The Wild Tart will solidify Elora's growing reputation as a foodie destination.

The Elora Diner a retro-chic diner will draw on the food culture and experience of its owners. Combined with the Canadian flair of local Chef Stephen King, The Elora Diner will offer an eclectic mix of all day dining from various food cultures across Europe, Africa and Canada. Think steak frites with a poutine flair and you have your basis.

The Badley Bar, a late-night cocktail bar will pay homage to one of Elora's lost iconic bridges. Visually this will be the showpiece of the collection. Inspiring cocktails, incredible wines and champagnes, together with an exciting small plates menu evolving with the seasons, the Badley Bar will soon become the must visit for any cocktail or late-night aficionado.

The Tartlet, the little sister of the already incredible Wild Tart will replace the current take out offering in The Wild Tart. Serving inspiring desserts and pastries alongside a wonderful selection of deli sandwiches, croissants, coffee, tea and a beautiful retail section including Ontario's very first dedicated take out cocktail bar.

Mr. Wild's vision is to bring another quality offering to Elora and maintain the charm and beauty of this wonderful corner of Canada. The Wild Tart has become known for its affordable high-quality offering in an elegant inclusive setting. With the launch of their latest venture Mr. Wild and his partners hope The Elora Diner will be welcomed with the same vigour and enthusiasm as had The Wild Tart.

Contact for more information

Rosalita Life - Communicating the beautiful sides of life

Email: me@rosalitalife.com

SOURCE: Rosalita Life

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629906/Mr-Wild-Does-It-Again-With-Four-New-Establishments-Geoffrey-Wild-His-Wife-Dominique-and-Pastry-Chef-Marc-Collyer-Put-the-Small-Town-Tourist-Gem-of-Elora-Ontario-on-the-World-Map-of-Foodies