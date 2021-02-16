Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton, Sylvie's Love, Roots) Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award in the Breakout Category as Determined by IMDbPro Data on the Page Views of the More Than 200 Million Monthly IMDb Visitors Worldwide

Previous IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award Recipients Include Brie Larson, John David Washington, Bill Skarsgård, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicholas Braun and Anya Chalotra

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented an IMDb "Breakout" STARmeter Award to Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award recipients include Brie Larson, John David Washington, Bill Skarsgård, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicholas Braun and Anya Chalotra.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005019/en/

Regé-Jean Page receives an IMDb STARmeter Award in the "Breakout" category. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

Regé-Jean Page recently surged to the top of the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, fueled by his role as Simon Basset in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton and his performance in the Amazon Studios film Sylvie's Love. Page ranked #1 on the STARmeter chart for most of January 2021, while Bridgerton continues to trend as a top series on the IMDbPro rankings of TV and streaming shows since its release on Christmas Day.

"Thank you, IMDb and IMDbPro what a wonderful way to be recognised," said Page. "It's thrilling to think that so many people across the world have been excited by Bridgerton, and curious about our incredible team who put it all together. IMDb is such a great way to peek behind the curtain and get an insight into all the amazing links between artists, and trace the body of work that's brought them to where they are today."

"IMDb STARmeter Awards have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment, and we are thrilled to present our first award of the year to Regé-Jean Page, who joins an elite group of previous STARmeter Award recipients including some of my favorite actors working today," said IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham. "I loved his performance in Bridgerton, and Sylvie's Love ranked as one of my Top Movies of 2020. On behalf of fans and professionals across the globe who turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about talent, films and TV shows, we are honored to celebrate Page and continue to watch his career grow."

Page also shared some of the films and TV shows he has recently binged: "Small Axe, I May Destroy you, The Americans, The Queen's Gambit, Avatar: The Last Airbender and His House have all helped carry me through the long haul of lockdown so far." IMDb users can add the TV series and films from Page's IMDb filmography, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist. To learn more about previous IMDb STARmeter recipients, visit the IMDb STARmeter Special Section at https://www.imdb.com/starmeterawards.

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows and celebrities, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on both the site (http://www.imdbpro.com) and apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. IMDbPro includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best "known for"; IMDbPro Track, with which members can receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. The recently launched IMDbPro Discover tool, now available in beta mode, empowers members to find people based on a variety of key IMDb data, experience and expertise and is available to all members for free on a limited-time basis. IMDbPro Discover is ideal for decision-makers such as producers, directors, showrunners, department heads, execs and others needing to build the perfect teams for both on-camera and behind-the-scenes. It includes advanced features to customize, export and share lists. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005019/en/

Contacts:

IMDb

press@imdb.com