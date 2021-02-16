Major League Football, Inc.: MLFB Provides Update on 2021 Spring Season

LAKEWOOD RANCH , FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / MLFB (OTC PINK:MLFB) In our 10Q filing dated 10/31/20, we discussed our plans for a 6-team, full season beginning with training camp for the six teams, and a minimum of 420 players. We also stated that we would be monitoring national COVID-19 health and medical developments as well as their impact on our ability to hold camp and play a full schedule in our team cities. Under this plan, we scheduled an April training camp, provided we had enough runway to meet the health and medical guidelines for the launch.

Obviously, some progress has been made [vaccines, rapid, more affordable testing, etc.] and there has been some easing of crowd limitations for businesses and events. However, our stadium facilities and governing authorities have made it clear that full capacity events are still not viable in the near term.

Nonetheless, we stated in our filing that we were continuing to conceptualize a previous plan for a more limited " Demonstration Season" for 2021; decreasing the number of games and teams. This plan will consist of nationally televised games played in at least three of our cities, including a training camp and 3 to 4-weeks of play.

The safety of our players, coaches, staff and fans has always been our top priority and this concept best supports that goal. The NFL has cancelled the Scouting Combine, as well as many previously held pre-draft scouting events. MLB is still negotiating the dates for Spring Training and games. The costs to the NFL and MLB for last season were enormous and will follow that trend moving forward. We feel the "Demonstration Season" format is both financially viable and affords the best protection for our players, coaches, staff and fans.

Further details and dates are forthcoming, but we expect to execute a training camp and games later in the year. The conclusion of the "Demonstration Season" will remain July 2021. Finally, we are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support and dedication that we continue to see from our investors, fans and partners.

