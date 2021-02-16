WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE



The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 15 February 2021 was 3874.60p (ex income) 3882.54p (cum income).



For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary



16 February 2021