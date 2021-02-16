Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.02.2021
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
16.02.21
11:40 Uhr
1,190 Euro
+0,070
+6,25 %
16.02.2021 | 15:25
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
16-Feb-2021 / 13:53 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Coupon Payment of  Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
 
DATE: February 15, 2021 
 
 
The fourth coupon payment of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 
Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to 
BIST TLREF index; is done on 15.02.2021 . 
 
Board Decision Date  30.07.2019

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit             TRY                          TRY 
Limit                     7,000,000,000                20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities 
Sale Type                 Sale To Qualified Investors  Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea        Domestic                     Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                                            Bond 
Maturity Date                                   14.02.2030 
Maturity (Day)                                  3653 
Interest Rate Type                              FRN 
Sale Type                                       Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                                       TRSGRAN23013 
Starting Date of Sale                           12.02.2020 
Ending Date of Sale                             13.02.2020 
Maturity Starting Date                          14.02.2020 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 750,000,000 
Coupon Number                                   40 
Redemption Date                                 14.02.2030 
Payment Date                                    14.02.2030

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
 
Coupon Number    Payment    Record     Payment             Interest      Interest Rate                Exchange Was the 
                 Day        Date       Date       Interest Rate- Yearly  - Yearly       Payment       Rate     Payment 
                                                  Rate (%) Simple (%)    Compound (%)   Amount                 Made? 
 
 
1                14.05.2020 13.05.2020 14.05.2020 3,0534                                22.900.500    TL       Yes 
2                14.08.2020 13.08.2020 14.08.2020 2,7622                                20.716.500    TL       Yes 
3                14.11.2020 13.11.2020 16.11.2020 3,6749                                27.561.749,99 TL       Yes 
4                14.02.2021 12.02.2021 15.02.2021 4,8372                                36,279,000    TL       Yes 
5                14.05.2021 13.05.2021 14.05.2021 
6                14.08.2021 13.08.2021 16.08.2021 
7                14.11.2021 12.11.2021 15.11.2021 
8                14.02.2022 11.02.2022 14.02.2022 
9                14.05.2022 13.05.2022 16.05.2022 
10               14.08.2022 12.08.2022 15.08.2022 
11               14.11.2022 11.11.2022 14.11.2022 
12               14.02.2023 13.02.2023 14.02.2023 
13               14.05.2023 12.05.2023 15.05.2023 
14               14.08.2023 11.08.2023 14.08.2023 
15               14.11.2023 13.11.2023 14.11.2023 
16               14.02.2024 13.02.2024 14.02.2024 
17               14.05.2024 13.05.2024 14.05.2024 
18               14.08.2024 13.08.2024 14.08.2024 
19               14.11.2024 13.11.2024 14.11.2024 
20               14.02.2025 13.02.2025 14.02.2025 
21               14.05.2025 13.05.2025 14.05.2025 
22               14.08.2025 13.08.2025 14.08.2025 
23               14.11.2025 13.11.2025 14.11.2025 
24               14.02.2026 13.02.2026 16.02.2026 
25               14.05.2026 13.05.2026 14.05.2026 
26               14.08.2026 13.08.2026 14.08.2026 
27               14.11.2026 13.11.2026 16.11.2026 
28               14.02.2027 12.02.2027 14.02.2027 
29               14.05.2027 13.05.2027 14.05.2027 
30               14.08.2027 13.08.2027 16.08.2027 
31               14.11.2027 12.11.2027 15.11.2027 
32               14.02.2028 11.02.2028 14.02.2028 
33               14.05.2028 12.05.2028 15.05.2028 
34               14.08.2028 11.08.2028 14.08.2028 
35               14.11.2028 13.11.2028 14.11.2028 
36               14.02.2029 13.02.2029 14.02.2029 
37               14.05.2029 11.05.2029 14.05.2029 
38               14.08.2029 13.08.2029 14.08.2029 
39               14.11.2029 13.11.2029 14.11.2029 
40               14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date    14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030                                       750.000.000 
Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  93674 
EQS News ID:   1168736 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 08:54 ET (13:54 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
