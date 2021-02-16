Echogen Power Systems: Echogen's First-of-a-Kind Supercritical CO2-Based Power Cycle to Provide Emissions Free Power in Alberta, Canada

Greening Oil & Gas: Could One Small Company in Akron, Ohio Hold the Key to Limiting Emissions as We Wean Ourselves Off Oil?

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Echogen Power Systems®, the world leader in the development of supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2)-based power and energy storage systems, has reached a significant milestone. Siemens Energy, which has licensed Echogen's patented technology, announced the signing of an agreement to commission the world's first sCO2 power plant, which will convert waste heat from a gas turbine into emissions-free power. The pilot system will be installed at a TC Energy Corporation natural gas compressor station in Alberta, Canada, and is expected to be commissioned in late 2022.

"We would like to congratulate both Siemens Energy and TC Energy for taking leadership roles in greening the pipeline and for using the most advanced waste-heat-to-power technology available to do so," said Philip Brennan, CEO of Echogen. "Seeing two of the leaders in their respective industries recognize the significant advantages that our extensively-patented solution provides, and the value it creates for both the mid-stream operator and the OEM supplier, validates the tremendous investment we have made in developing Echogen's approach."

Echogen's technology uses sCO2 as the working fluid in a closed-loop power cycle to collect waste heat from the source and convert it to electrical power. By deploying sCO2-based waste heat recovery solutions, industrial operators in the oil & gas, power generation, steel, and cement industries can extract greater value than steam and organic Rankine cycle alternatives. Unlike classical steam-based systems, sCO2 cycles can start and operate autonomously, with zero water consumption and zero risks of freezing, especially important in remote cold-weather sites. And unlike organic Rankine cycle systems, sCO2 power systems operate without large quantities of flammable, environmentally damaging fluids. Echogen's sCO2 power cycle technology offers flexible, low-cost, environmentally-friendly waste heat recovery for a cleaner, more sustainable world.

Echogen Power Systems is the world leader in the development of supercritical CO2-based power and energy storage systems. Echogen is committed to help wean our world off of fossil fuels and unnecessary water consumption in energy-intensive industries. The company works with its partners on applications including nuclear, concentrated solar power, utility-scale long-duration energy storage, industrial and marine waste heat recovery, and fired power generation. Echogen's goal is ultimately to help enable the transition to a more sustainable world.

