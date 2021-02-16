DJ Hardman & Co Research: February 2021 Investor Forum company research: Anglo Asian Mining

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: February 2021 Investor Forum company research: Anglo Asian Mining 16-Feb-2021 / 15:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co February 2021 Investor Forum Research: Prodigious cash generation - REDUX AAZ is a highly cash-generative miner of gold, silver and copper from three mines in Azerbaijan, where it has a track record of close cooperation with the government. The company listed on AIM in 2005, produced its first gold in 2009, paid a maiden dividend in 2018 and produced 69,091 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) in 2020 (at budgeted metal prices). AAZ is progressing multiple projects to expand production at its flagship Gedabek and others (see below) in Azerbaijan and (potentially) Ireland. We will review our DCF valuation of 181p per share following AAZ's production guidance update expected in March 2021. Please click on the link below for the full report https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/february-2021-investor-forum-2/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co 1 Frederick's Place Contact: London Paul Mylchreest pm@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0) 20 3693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

