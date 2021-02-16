Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.02.2021
WKN: A0HGPZ ISIN: GB00B0C18177 
Frankfurt
16.02.21
08:07 Uhr
1,630 Euro
-0,060
-3,55 %
1,6201,71018:29
16.02.2021 | 17:13
Hardman & Co Research: February 2021 Investor Forum company research: Anglo Asian Mining

Hardman & Co Research 
16-Feb-2021 / 15:40 GMT/BST 
Hardman & Co February 2021 Investor Forum Research: Prodigious cash generation - REDUX 
AAZ is a highly cash-generative miner of gold, silver and copper from three mines in Azerbaijan, where it has a track 
record of close cooperation with the government. The company listed on AIM in 2005, produced its first gold in 2009, 
paid a maiden dividend in 2018 and produced 69,091 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) in 2020 (at budgeted metal prices). 
AAZ is progressing multiple projects to expand production at its flagship Gedabek and others (see below) in Azerbaijan 
and (potentially) Ireland. We will review our DCF valuation of 181p per share following AAZ's production guidance 
update expected in March 2021. 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
