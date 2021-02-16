Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Recipharm AB (publ) uppdateras/The observation status for Recipharm AB (publ) is updated (21/21)

Den 14 december 2020 gavs aktierna i Recipharm AB (publ) ("Recipharm" eller "Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från EQT IX, genom Roar BidCo AB ("Roar BidCo"), till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 15 februari 2021 offentliggjorde Recipharm ett pressmeddelande med information om att Roar BidCo kontrollerar ca 95,1 procent av aktierna i Recipharm och har påkallat tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget. Recipharm meddelade vidare att Bolaget, på begäran av Roar BidCo, ansökt om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Börsen att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Recipharm AB (publ) (RECI B, ISIN-kod SE0005757267, orderboks-ID 100208). On December 14, 2020, the shares in Recipharm AB (publ) ("Recipharm" or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a takeover bid from EQT IX, through Roar BidCo AB ("Roar BidCo"), to the shareholders of the Company. On February 15, 2021, Recipharm disclosed a press release with information that Roar BidCo controls approximately 95.1 per cent of the shares in Recipharm and has initiated a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company. Recipharm also informed that the Company, at the request of Roar BidCo, had applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have them removed from trading. With reference to the above, the Exchange decides to update the observation status of the shares in Recipharm AB (publ) (RECI B, ISIN code SE0005757267, order book ID 100208). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB