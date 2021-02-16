The ABA is coming to Hollywood

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is pleased to announce that, after weeks of deliberation and negotiation, it has signed an ABA Team Reservation Agreement to launch a professional basketball team in Hollywood, California. The exact location is yet to be determined as well as the name.





In line with its commitment to foster community involvement, Valiant Eagle is considering motivating the community by having them participate in the selection of the name. The team will be composed of proven athletes including celebrity and household names that many will be familiar with. Some players will have the option of donating their salary to charity.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., owned a previous team, The Phoenix Fury, that was launched in Phoenix, Arizona with the assistance of Joe "Jellybean" Bryant (father of Lakers legend, the late Kobe Bryant). The games will be streamed on the team's channel and app which will be developed by Valiant Eagle Inc. subsidiary, Xavier Media Group.

Xavier Mitchell states, "I've done this before but without having the backing of a media company and its corresponding staff. As a direct consequence, I will make a huge success of this with the increase in resources and personnel that I can draw from. Specifically, with media being the largest obstacle to financial success of ABA teams, Valiant Eagle plans to draw upon the inherent need for local advertising from businesses. Ad revenue will be an important revenue stream for the team which could, in effect, be a major contributor to the overall team budget."

Games will be more than just an entertaining experience. The vision is that it should keep in line with the spirit of the original ABA by showcasing and providing live music, local talent, unusual activities, and more. Additionally, the team will be dedicated to making sure games are affordable for an entire family.

Besides the team name and brand identity, the first order of business is the hiring of executive management and staff. Valiant Eagle is currently seeking a general manager and coaching staff. The ABA Hollywood team will generate revenues through sponsorships, ad revenue and merchandise. Once COVID has subsided and in person attendance is restored, additional revenues will be generated from ticket sales and concessions. In addition, a reality television will be produced showcasing the interactions of members of the team and their daily training regiment.

Updates will be forthcoming including the announcement of another Team Reservation Agreement.

