Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) ("ATHR" or the "Company") announces that it is launching the Urban Small Motors Emissions Abatement Project to engage with municipalities utilizing small motors to test Aether's emissions abatement technology.

Small motors contribute significantly to urban air pollution: "Today, operating the best-selling commercial lawn mower for one hour emits as much smog-forming pollution as driving the best-selling 2017 passenger car, a Toyota Camry, about 300 miles - approximately the distance from Los Angeles to Las Vegas." (California Air Resource Board [arb.ca.gov] Small Engines in California Fact Sheet). Currently, emissions from these small motors are lessened to the extent possible by simple factory tuning of the motors that allow them to meet minimal requirements. Thus, these devices are still responsible for considerable volumes of urban air pollution, causing significant amounts of smog, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The common argument used to justify current emission requirements for small motors has been the cost of precious metal based catalytic converters being too high for consumers. However, with Aether's low-cost emission reduction technology, the cost argument will no longer be valid. Add to this, the general awareness of urban air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions has become a major political talking point, and voters are demanding improvements be made. In discussions with a small motor OEM, they say it now appears likely that small motor emissions will be tightened soon, creating a legislated demand for Aether's technology.

We believe that we will find many willing municipalities to partner with on this project and the results will be beneficial in two ways: firstly, the data we obtain from in-use applications with varying types of equipment will be invaluable to us in optimizing our catalyst and engineering its use in small motors; secondly, with the regulatory environment changing, having a successful presence in that use segment will allow us to present as a ready solution, and perhaps accelerate adoption of clean air legislation.

Taylor Procyk, Chief Operating Officer of Aether commented, "We are excited to begin this project; we believe that right now, even in their unoptimized state, our catalysts could make a difference to urban air pollution, and this project gives us a chance to get them in the hands of users who can hasten their adoption."

Aether views the small motors market as a near term opportunity for the commercialization of its technology, and a stepping-stone to the automotive market.

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

