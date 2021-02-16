Micah Raskin Highlights Easy, Enjoyable & Exceptional Ways to Get Involved in the Community

In a feature article, philanthropist Micah Raskin suggests donating, organizing an event, supporting local businesses, rooting for the local sports team, and helping clean up the community.

"Many people don't get involved with their community not because they're not interested in helping, but because they don't know where or how to start," commented Micah Raskin, whose current philanthropic efforts include providing support and resources for homeless individuals in Long Island, NY, and launching campaigns to help put an end to cyberbullying among children and teens. "My hope is to point these open-hearted people in the right direction, so they can transform their positive intentions into practical action."

Micah Raskin suggests that people who want to give back to their community explore five possibilities: donating, organizing an event, supporting local businesses, rooting for the local sports team, and helping clean up the community.

On donating, Micah Raskin comments: "While financial gifts to registered charities are always welcome, there are many other ways to donate. For example, people can donate their time, and they can also donate items like clothing, furniture, and even computers and electronic items. The charity can redistribute these items to economically disadvantaged families, or re-market them and use the funds to carry out their important work in the community."

On organizing an event, Micah Raskin comments: "When some people hear the word 'event' they immediately think of something large, extravagant and complicated. But there are many simple yet effective alternatives, such as hosting a talent show for kids in a local library or community center. In addition to raising funds, events are a great way to spread awareness about important causes such as ending cyberbullying, which is an issue that is especially important and personal to me."

On rooting for the local sports team, Micah Raskin comments: "Granted, it is exhilarating to watch professional athletes at the peak of their powers. But much closer to home - and far, far less expensive - are an array of local sports teams. Not only is the level of competition and performance surprisingly high, but the athletes themselves are much more accessible; the same pitcher who threw a one-hit shutout the night before could be the same guy working at the local hardware store. It's a unique dynamic, and many people who fall in love with local sports find that on the whole it is actually more exhilarating and rewarding than following big league teams."

On helping to clean up the community Micah Raskin comments: "Every community can use a little cleaning up - and many of them need some significant help in this area. People who want to beautify where they live can simply head out with a few trash bags and a good pair of gloves, they can join forces with other neighbors, or they can work with a local charity to organize a clean-up event. It's a very enjoyable and rewarding experience, especially since one can clearly see and appreciate the difference that it makes."

About Micah Raskin

Micah Raskin is an internationally-acclaimed philanthropist who is dedicated to strengthening local communities through various charitable initiatives. For the past several years, he has focused on addressing homelessness and hunger in the Nassau County and Queens County, NY neighborhoods where he grew up. He also helped fund the expansion of Jerusalem's renowned Shaare Zedek Medical Center, and is currently launching campaigns to help address cyberbullying among children and teenagers.

