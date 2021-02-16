SAMR Inc.: When It Comes To Electronics Recycling, There Is No Equal

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / These days, it's hard to keep up with advancements in technology. It seems like at least every year, there's one or two hot gadgets that everyone wants to get their hands on. Of course, every new item that we acquire ultimately ends up replacing something else. So then, we ask ourselves: what becomes of the old phone or computer that you've decided to replace? We wouldn't suggest you toss them in the trash (after all, that is illegal and if misplaced, can end up polluting the soil & water sources). You could take it down to that fly by night company that just opened up in your town a few weeks ago, but why would you do that? When you want the job done correctly by a company that stands behind its work with over 20 years of experience and provides secure data destruction as part of every job, trust the only name when it comes to electronics recycling: SAMR Inc.

Al Boufarah founded SAMR Inc. at the turn of the millennium, when the possibilities of computers became fully realized and the cellular phone first became commonplace. At the time there weren't many companies involved in computer & electronics recycling. But as time goes on, this much is true: a lot of companies have come and gone, but SAMR Inc. is still around, providing the highest standard of time-tested service and constantly evolving to adapt to an era where new computers, phones, virtual reality devices & such come out seemingly at the speed of light.

When asked about the formation of SAMR Inc., Al Boufarah said "There was need in a rapidly growing part of the region for technology recycling. Our growth since then was built primarily on positive word of mouth along with our dedicated staff that have allowed us to expand into additional markets.". As far as being able to last 20+ years in the now burgeoning industry, he responded "The key to longevity is strong work ethics, perseverance, the ability to evolve in a business that's always changing … and tea. Lots of tea.", smiling.

SAMR Inc. offers a wide variety of services to suit every type of e-waste recycling, all with the same great & friendly service that longtime customers have come to expect from them. For large volume recycling, the most popular option is their electronics containers. It's a very simple & easy option: all the customer has to do is stack their material inside an open or closed specialized dumpster, and after it's full, contact SAMR Inc. who will then come around to haul it away & drop off an empty one. In addition, the company also offers trailers for very high volume recyclers, along with live load box truck collections for smaller jobs & events for communities that wish to hold "e-waste collection day" events in their area.

E-waste recycling is essential because it allows us to keep moving forward as a society through reduction of mining and showing future generations that it's important to properly manage the world around you. Working with an experienced electronics recycler like SAMR Inc. ensures that you're doing your part. To find out more about their services, they can be reached at (866) 509-7267 or visit their website to obtain a service quote.

