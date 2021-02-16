The "Europe Antibiotics Market By Action Mechanism, By Drug Class, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Antibiotics Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).
The rising case of bloodstream infections, pneumonia, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) is expected to boost the usage of carbapenems class of antibiotics.
The increasing threat of drug-resistance is the key factor for the development of advanced combinational formulations. For example, the advent of multi-resistance tuberculosis and infections caused by Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is hard to cure with antibiotics, thus, the development of advanced antibiotics is needed.
Moreover, favorable government regulations like the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) Act are estimated to speed up the approval process. GAIN Act has some provisions that help in the development of therapies against antibiotic-resistant pathogens. The major cause of death among children around the world is Diarrhea and it needs antibiotic intervention to stop the morbidity.
Some other infectious diseases that created a high burden are pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. Apart from that, the birth of new infections, like the Zika and Ebola virus, are also assisting in the development and uptake of antibiotics.
The rising numbers of patients who are suffering from infectious diseases lead to the growth of the antibiotics market. Many pharmaceuticals companies are conducting on-going trials that are likely to propel the growth of the market.
Additionally, advancement in antibiotics drugs and novel combination therapies to cure antibiotic-resistant microbial infections will improve the treatment scope, thereby driving the growth of the antibiotic market during the forecast period. Moreover, the special designation from the regulatory authority to several capable pharmaceutical companies, is the factor that further boosts the market growth.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.
Companies Profiled
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merck Co., Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi S.A.
- Abbott Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
Scope of the Study
Market Segments covered in the Report:
By Action Mechanism
- Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
- Protein Synthesis Inhibitors
- DNA Synthesis Inhibitors
- RNA Synthesis Inhibitors
- Mycolic Acid Inhibitors
By Drug Class
- Cephalosporin
- Penicillin
- Fluoroquinolone
- Macrolides
- Carbapenem
- Aminoglycosides
- Sulfonamides
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
