The Europe Antibiotics Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The rising case of bloodstream infections, pneumonia, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) is expected to boost the usage of carbapenems class of antibiotics.

The increasing threat of drug-resistance is the key factor for the development of advanced combinational formulations. For example, the advent of multi-resistance tuberculosis and infections caused by Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is hard to cure with antibiotics, thus, the development of advanced antibiotics is needed.

Moreover, favorable government regulations like the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) Act are estimated to speed up the approval process. GAIN Act has some provisions that help in the development of therapies against antibiotic-resistant pathogens. The major cause of death among children around the world is Diarrhea and it needs antibiotic intervention to stop the morbidity.

Some other infectious diseases that created a high burden are pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. Apart from that, the birth of new infections, like the Zika and Ebola virus, are also assisting in the development and uptake of antibiotics.

The rising numbers of patients who are suffering from infectious diseases lead to the growth of the antibiotics market. Many pharmaceuticals companies are conducting on-going trials that are likely to propel the growth of the market.

Additionally, advancement in antibiotics drugs and novel combination therapies to cure antibiotic-resistant microbial infections will improve the treatment scope, thereby driving the growth of the antibiotic market during the forecast period. Moreover, the special designation from the regulatory authority to several capable pharmaceutical companies, is the factor that further boosts the market growth.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Johnson and Johnson

Merck Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

By Action Mechanism

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

By Drug Class

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolides

Carbapenem

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

