Dienstag, 16.02.2021
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2021 | 20:08
Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Transactions

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its shares for debt transactions previously announced on December 30, 2020.

Ivrnet has completed the shares for debt transactions by issuing an aggregate of 1,417,500 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share in settlement of Canadian dollar indebtedness of $42,525 owing to arms-length service providers and issuing an aggregate of 521,381 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share in settlement of Canadian dollar indebtedness of $15,641 owing to a corporation controlled by a director and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Ivrnet.

The common shares issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

Following completion of the issuance of the 1,938,881 common shares, Ivrnet has a total of 92,520,272 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com; www.ivrnet.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630060/Ivrnet-Announces-the-Close-of-its-Previously-Announced-Shares-for-Debt-Transactions

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
