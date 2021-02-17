Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) ("Pan Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Jong Hyeok Park of the Company has received the prestigious S-OIL 2020 Next-Generation Scientist Award for the Energy Sector, from the S-OIL Science and Culture Foundation, a subsidiary of S-OIL Corporation ("S-OIL"). S-OIL (Market Cap: $11.6B CAD) is a petroleum and refinery company, headquartered in South Korea, established in 1976.

The S-OIL Next-Generation Scientist Award is given to 6 young Korean scientists under age 45 with outstanding and globally-recognized R&D achievements within the last 10 years, with one award in each sector: energy, physics, chemistry, physiological medicine, chemical/material engineering and IT.

Dr. Park has published over 300 scientific articles in reputable peer-reviewed journals such as Nature Communications and Advanced Materials. He owns 92 patents, including related to cathode materials and being among the core researchers for 42 patents at LG Chem and their core innovative technology of the Safety-Reinforced Separator (SRS).

This award further recognizes Dr. Park's distinguished achievements in the battery materials industry. Dr. Park has achieved numerous notable awards and honours since 2011, including the Award of Excellence (2017) from the Korean Academy of Science and Technology, where he was selected as one of the Top 100 leading scientists for renewable energy technology innovation for 2025.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. is Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. The Company will focus on exploring and producing silicon, which, when added to anode materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries, provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry.

