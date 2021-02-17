Goldstreet Partners Brings Mega Tenant Studio Three Home to its Third Chicago Location in the Heart of the West Loop's Fulton Market District

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Goldstreet Partners is redefining the concept of expanding brands and leasing space delivering some of the largest deals across the country. Studio Three, Chicago's leader in group fitness innovation, will be opening its third location in Chicago's Fulton Market District at 333 N. Green St. on Monday, February 15, 2021. Encompassing 10,000 square feet of smartly designed, ground-level space in a newly completed, 19-story building by esteemed developers at Sterling Bay, enthusiasts are guided by a group of world-class instructors as they experience the signature wellness trifecta for which Studio Three has earned a fiercely loyal following: Interval, Cycle, and Yoga.

Envisioned by the principals at BlitzLake - a vertically-integrated real estate company with interests in fitness, hospitality, and other strategic investment platforms nationwide - the company's expansion to Fulton Market is preceded by locations in River North (648 N. Clark, opened 2015) and Lincoln Park (2401 N. Halsted St., opened 2019). The partners held firm that despite the challenges facing the fitness industry given the coronavirus pandemic, it was essential to press forward with the new location as planned. "Hitting the pause button was never an option," said CEO David Blitz.

Blitz is also a co-founder of the Chicago Boutique Fitness Alliance, a grass-roots organization that has advocated for the city's tight-knight group of boutique studio operators since the onset of COVID-19. "When COVID-19 hit, we quickly adapted our operations to ensure our members had somewhere to turn at a time when their routines were completely upended," he added. "We wanted to be there for them, help keep them well in both body and mind. With tens of thousands of residents in the West Loop and Fulton Market, we see a tremendous opportunity to safely share not just our elite fitness programs, but also the kind of positive and supportive community people need more than ever."

CEO David Goldberg commented, "Studio Three is redefining the fitness space as an innovative brand and strong asset to the West loop and Fulton market community. No matter your skill level and experience, everyone's an athlete at Studio Three. With Interval, Cycle, and Yoga all under one roof, you can join one club and feel like you're a member of three. Congrats to David Blitz and Studio Three!"

"Studio Three's emphasis on both the individual and collective prioritizes the human experience," said Eric Villency, "and this brings a great deal of inspiration to the design process. The importance of wellness and our interconnectivity has never been more evident. It is rewarding to deliver innovations that help foster this crucial sense of community."

Health + Safety: The Studio Three Way

Studio Three emerged as a national leader in the fitness industry for its swift innovation during COVID-19 times. Amid state-mandated closures of indoor operations and/or group fitness classes, the team immediately introduced a live stream platform (LiveWithS3); launched two sophisticated outdoor fitness arenas (The Arena and L3 Outdoors); and created a module allowing members to book independent studio time to safely take advantage of its facilities while following recorded workouts of the day, curated playlists and more (S3 Reserve).

All the while, the team implemented comprehensive studio reconfigurations - investing in custom plexiglass barriers and state-of-the-art health, safety, UV and thermal technology, and hospital-grade sanitation supplies. The Studio Three Way outlines extensive measures informing the team's commitment to the wellness of its members and team. Indoor group fitness classes are currently limited to 15 individuals per class, per state and city orders, with masks required.

Sterling Bay recently announced that the 333 N. Green building has been awarded WELL Health-Safety Rating. Developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WELL Health Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating that assesses the integrity of a commercial property's operational procedures as it relates to reducing the risk of virus transmission and preparing for a healthy and safe return-to-office experience.

"I can't think of a better way to start the year than by introducing our brand of wellness to a new neighborhood and expanding our ability to touch and enhance more lives in Chicago," said Blitz. "While this has been a difficult year for everyone, we are grateful for and inspired by our team - they've shown innovation, passion and strength as we've navigated these strange times together.

"We wouldn't be here without our loyal membership community, who have been unwavering in their commitment to health, wellness, to us and to each other. We will continue doing all that we can to stay at the forefront of emerging methods and technology as we bring welcoming, safe workouts to our community."

In addition to its indoor group classes, Studio Three continues to offer a virtual option through its LiveWithS3 virtual platform and, weather permitting, year-round outdoor programming at LP Outdoors. Members will also soon enjoy the benefits of an interactive mobile app, launching Q2 2021.

Private tours and founder memberships at Studio Three Fulton Market are available now. Visit www.studiothree.com for more information and follow at @studiothreechi.

About Goldstreet Partners:

Goldstreet is a full-service real estate company that focuses on the retail sector. They specialize in hospitality and lifestyle projects and work with both tenants and landlords to expand brands and lease space. At Goldstreet Partners, they pride themselves on understanding the needs of landlords, retailers, and hospitality brands.

About Studio Three:

Studio Three, Chicago's leading fitness boutique since 2015, encompasses three elite fitness studios under one roof: Interval, Cycle, and Yoga. The first concept of its kind, Studio Three unites these effective disciplines with best-in-class instructors, cutting edge technology, custom-designed performance equipment, striking interiors and a fiercely loyal community. Studio Three was recognized as ClassPass' "Number One Studio in Chicago" in 2020, one of Crain's Chicago Business' "Top 100 Places to Work" in 2019 and was recently featured in The Wall Street Journal as a wellness innovator during COVID-19. Studio Three has three locations in River North, Lincoln Park and Fulton Market. For more information, visit studiothree.com and follow at @studiothreechi.

