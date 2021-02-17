Rio Tinto today announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) the following changes to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves:
- Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Rio Tinto's Pilbara iron ore deposits in Western Australia;
- Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Rio Tinto Aluminium (RTA) Pacific Operations' Weipa and Gove assets in Australia; and
- Mineral Resources at the Kennecott Copper operation in Utah.
The updated estimates will be included in Rio Tinto's 2020 Annual Report which will be released to the market by 22 February 2021. Today's announcements to the ASX were made in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (JORC Code) and the ASX Listing Rules. Mineral Resources are reported in addition to Ore Reserves. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are quoted on a 100 per cent basis. Rio Tinto's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 31 December 2020, and Rio Tinto's interests, will be set out in full in its 2020 Annual Report.
Copies of each of the full releases to the ASX are available on Rio Tinto's website at riotinto.com/financial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006272/en/
Contacts:
media.enquiries@riotinto.com
riotinto.com
Media Relations, United Kingdom
Illtud Harri
M +44 7920 503 600
David Outhwaite
T +44 20 7781 1623
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations, Americas
Matthew Klar
T +1 514 608 4429
Media Relations, Asia
Grant Donald
T +65 6679 9290
M +65 9722 6028
Media Relations, Australia
Jonathan Rose
T +61 3 9283 3088
M +61 447 028 913
Matt Chambers
T +61 3 9283 3087
M +61 433 525 739
Jesse Riseborough
T +61 8 6211 6013
M +61 436 653 412
Investor Relations, United Kingdom
Menno Sanderse
T: +44 20 7781 1517
M: +44 7825 195 178
David Ovington
T +44 20 7781 2051
M +44 7920 010 978
Clare Peever
M: +44 7788 967 877
Investor Relations, Australia
Natalie Worley
T +61 3 9283 3063
M +61 409 210 462
Amar Jambaa
T +61 3 9283 3627
M +61 4 7286 5948
Rio Tinto plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Limited
Level 7, 360 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
Category: General