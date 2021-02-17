TOKYO, Feb 17, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2020 Consolidated Financial Results.



- 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements and summary

https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2020-4q.pdf



About Showa Denko K.K.



Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE: 4004, ADR: SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving heavy industry to computers and electronics. Our Petrochemicals segment provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene; Chemicals provides high-performance gases and chemicals to semicon and other industries; Inorganics provides ceramic products: alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbons. Aluminum provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum; Electronics provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys; Advanced Battery Materials (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. Please visit us at www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



For further information, contact:

Showa Denko K.K., IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323







Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.





Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de