Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
17.02.2021
macro-eyes welcomes Anthony Vinci, PhD, to the Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- macro-eyes is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Vinci, PhD, to the company's board of directors.

Anthony Vinci, PhD, brings to macro-eyes a deep knowledge of what it means to build artificial intelligence (AI) for scale

Anthony has served in leadership roles for organizations originating and deploying some of the most sophisticated systems for understanding the world. He brings to macro-eyes a deep knowledge of what it means to build artificial intelligence (AI) for scale. Having been on both sides of the table, he understands how innovative companies can most effectively partner with the government.

Anthony is currently a member of the Board of Trustees Technology Committee of MITRE, and Adjunct Senior Fellow with the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for New American Security. In his previous roles, Anthony served as an executive on the Core Management Team at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, and as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Associate Director for Capabilities at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

"In the quest to solve some of the most pressing issues in domestic and international healthcare, macro-eyes is deploying and building some of the most interesting and groundbreaking machine learning powered technology I have ever seen. I am looking forward to supporting the company as they scale to addressing those issues." Anthony Vinci, PhD.

Anthony is the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Findyr, a technology company which crowdsources data from around the world, as well as Leviathan Analytics, an AI and geospatial data analytics company focused on global risk.

Benjamin Fels, macro-eyes CEO said, "Few people have leadership experience with the earliest stages of company building and within some of the most well-resourced organizations in the world - Anthony is one of them. He has been a startup founder and the CTO of the NGA. He possesses a great understanding of the power of predictive systems and believes in mission-driven innovation. We are extremely fortunate to have Anthony's focus and commitment."

About macro-eyes

macro-eyes is the AI company with the mandate to make critical infrastructure predictive everywhere - saving lives and extending the impact of scarce resources. macro-eyes works with governments, leading academic medical centers and safety-net institutions to deploy robust AI that generates specific insight even when conventional data doesn't exist.

macro-eyes Logo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438945/macro_eyes_anthony_vinci.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425987/Macroeyes_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
