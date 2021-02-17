Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Size Worth $1.72 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation sequencing data analysis market size is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 15.02%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key drivers contributing to market expansion include the growing adoption of sequencing platforms for clinical diagnosis because of a significant reduction in the cost of installation. The easy availability of genomic and proteomic data is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in this market during the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Services dominated the products segment in 2020 and will retain the leading position growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
- Although NGS is advantageous in terms of affordability and speed, many research entities are unable to adopt it owing to a lack of sufficient computational infrastructure and skilled professionals to analyze the generated information
- Therefore, institutions that lack provision for data interpretation, analysis, and management adopt platforms & services offered by other companies in the market
- Tertiary analysis occupied a major portion of the revenue generated by the workflow segment as it accounts for the most complex and important step of Next-Generation Sequencing, which is directly linked with the interpretation of results
- In-house mode dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period
- However, the outsourced mode is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the time and cost benefits associated with this mode and the presence of key players offering data analysis services
- The short-read sequencing segment led the global market in 2020 due to the wide adoption of these techniques as they are inexpensive and can work with fragment DNA along with the availability of several tools and algorithms
- The academic research end-use segment generated the largest revenue in 2020; however, clinical research is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2028
- North America dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the launch of large-scale genome sequencing projects and the rise in demand for personalized medicine
Read 189 page research report with ToC on "Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Workflow, By Mode, By Read Length, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-data-analysis-market
In addition, a decrease in the cost of sequencing is expected to increase the adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), which, in turn, is likely to boost the market growth. Availability of tools, such as Agilent's HaloPlex capture system and Targeted Methyl-Seq platform from EpiGentek Group Inc., has helped in the determination of DNA methylation profiles in individual genomes. An increase in the adoption of bisulfite-methylation for targeted sequencing and targeted methylation NGS data analysis methods is anticipated to propel market growth.
EpigenDx, CD Genomics, Novogene Co., Ltd., and Epigentek Group, Inc. are the key players that offer methylation sequencing and targeted bisulfite sequencing data analysis services. The launch of new products will further boost revenue generation in the market. Major market participants have undertaken various strategic initiatives to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2021, Transnetyx, Inc. collaborated with One Codex to provide end-to-end analysis and microbiome sequencing services. This is expected to offer affordable sequencing analysis services to researchers.
Grand View Research has segmented the global next-generation sequencing data analysis market on the basis of product,workflow, mode,read length,end-use and region:
- Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Services
- NGS Commercial Software
- Platform OS/UI
- Analytical Software
- Alignment Tools & Software
- DNA Seq Alignment
- RNA Seq Alignment
- Protein Seq Alignment
- QC/Pre-processing Tools
- Others
- Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Primary
- Secondary
- Read Mapping
- Variant Alignment & Variant Calling
- Tertiary
- Variant Annotation
- Application-specific
- Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panel
- Exome Sequencing
- RNA Sequencing
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- ChIP-sequencing
- Others
- Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- In-house
- Outsourced
- Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Read Length Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Short Read
- Long Read
- Very Long Read
- Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Academic Research
- Clinical Research
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharma & Biotech Entities
- Other Users
- Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
List of Key Players of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Illumina, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- PierianDx
- Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH
- Partek, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- DNASTAR, Inc.
- Congenica Ltd.
- Fabric Genomics, Inc.
- Genuity Science
- DNAnexus Inc.
- SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Golden Helix, Inc.
Find more research reports onBiotechnology industry, by Grand View Research:
- Long Read Sequencing Market - The global long read sequencing market size was valued at USD 780.0 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.
- DNA Sequencing Market - The global DNA sequencing market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027.
- Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market - The global targeted DNA RNA sequencing market size was estimated at USD 4.15 billion in 2016. Whole-genome & exome sequencing (WGS/WES) offer information on the entire sequence
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg