DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 16/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.8084 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7112066 CODE: AEMD =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 93740 EQS News ID: 1168940 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 17, 2021 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)