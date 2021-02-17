Nasdaq Vilnius: Resumption of trading in Novaturas shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Novaturas AB shares (NTU1L, ISIN code LT0000131872) from 17-02-2021 from 11.20 am EET with an open call auction. Order management will be possible at 11:10 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 11:20 EET. The inside information is publicly dislosed by the Company. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.