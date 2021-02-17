Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Vilnius: Resumption of trading in Novaturas shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Novaturas AB shares (NTU1L, ISIN
code LT0000131872) from 17-02-2021 from 11.20 am EET with an open call auction. 

Order management will be possible at 11:10 EET, and Continuous trading will
start at 11:20 EET. 

The inside information is publicly dislosed by the Company.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
