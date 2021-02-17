The Nolo Collection is riding a wave of increased interest in health wellness, in-home entertainment and alcohol free alternatives to popular drinks

There are currently 100's of no and low (nolo) alcohol brands globally, 1,000's of products, and new ones are being launched every month. Whilst there has never been more choice, it's never been harder for consumers to know where to start or what to try.

Every month, the curators at The Nolo Collection select one full-size bottle of alcohol free spirit, which includes new product launches and limited editions not available anywhere else. It comes paired with low calorie mixers and garnish for the members to build their favourite classic cocktails and discover new flavours for the first time. Another integral part of the experience is a range of complementing healthy sweet and savoury snacks. As a member you decide how often you like to receive a new box every one, two or three months. You only pay for the months you get one and you're free to change, freeze or cancel your membership plan at any time.

The Nolo Collection Brand Ambassador Wesley Branch, of the Northern Ballet, said 'whilst it looks and tastes great, alcohol free is naturally low in calories, doesn't affect your sleep quality or the results of your training it's the only option if you're serious about your health wellness'.

The company is currently hiring a CCO, CMO, COO and CTO, all which will also be given the title of co-founder as well as shares in the business. They are specifically looking for hands-on industry profiles that have scaled high growth tech companies selling food drinks direct to consumers, such as other subscription clubs, ecommerce retailers and tech platforms used by drink manufacturers, brands, distributors or retailers.

A subscription club to discover alcohol free spirits is just the beginning, as the name suggests, they will be introducing a collection of products and services for consumers and brands alike, and not just in the UK. Their vision is to become the way the world discovers alcohol free drinks. To capture the market and scale faster the business is planning to raise external capital in the coming months.

