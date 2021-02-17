Digital Payment Market Size Worth $236.10 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 19.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 236.10 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the growing volume of non-cash transactions and a rise in the fintech sector's technological developments. Various fintech companies and banks are making efforts to improve their digital offerings to meet the changing needs of customers. For instance, in January 2021, Mogo Inc., a financial technology & digital payment company, announced the shareholder's approval for the acquisition of Carta, a digital payment company. This acquisition is expected to help the former company in strengthening its presence in the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2020. The on-premise deployment of digital payment solutions facilities secured transactions

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2020. Many large enterprises have adopted digital payment solutions to efficiently manage their payment transactions, improve visibility of transactions, and enhance customer experience by reducing the time required to complete the payment

In terms of end-use, the BFSI segment dominated the market in 2020. The continued digitalization of banks and other financial institutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the BFSI segment

The increasing adoption of digital payment solutions in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Digital Payment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Mode Of Payment (Point Of Sales, Digital Wallets, Net Banking), By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-payment-solutions-market

Biometric authentication in digital payments is expected to gain momentum in the coming years. It is a verification method that involves the biological characteristics of the person. The verifications include facial recognition, fingerprinting scanning, heartbeat analysis, and vein mapping. According to Payments Industry Intelligence, biometric authentication solutions are expected to be used to secure USD 2.5 trillion worth of mobile payment transactions by 2024.

The increase in the adoption of new technologies such as self-checkout systems in the retail industry is expected to drive market growth. In recent days, various companies are making efforts to deploy self-checkout systems in retail stores. For instance, in June 2020, Walmart, a retail company, announced the testing of its self-checkout retail stores at multiple locations in Arkansas, Fayetteville, during the pandemic. These stores will replace the traditional cashier checkout lanes with self-checkout systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to impact the market growth favorably in the near future. The pandemic has led to an increase in the use of mobile-based payment solutions and online sales, which are some of the major factors driving the demand for digital payment solutions globally. According to the study conducted by Accenture, transactions worth USD 7 trillion are expected to shift from cash to card and digital payments by 2023.

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital payment market based on solution, mode of payment, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Digital Payment Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Application Program Interface



Payment Gateway



Payment Processing



Payment Security & Fraud Management



Transaction Risk Management



Others

Digital Payment Mode of Payment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Bank Cards



Digital Currencies



Digital Wallets



Net Banking



Point of Sales



Others

Digital Payment Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Cloud



On-premise

Digital Payment Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

Digital Payment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

BFSI



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Media & Entertainment



Retail & E-commerce



Transportation



Others

Digital Payment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa .

List of Key Players in the Digital Payment Market

Aliant Payments

Aurus Inc.

Adyen

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Novatti Group Pty Ltd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

Wirecard

Authorize.Net.

