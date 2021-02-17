CEO Ben Loomes set out his strategic vision for John Laing Group (JLG) at its capital markets day in November. He intends to accelerate growth by investing in 'core-plus' infrastructure while also enhancing operating and balance sheet efficiency. This note assesses the opportunity. Many of the initiatives will take time to fully realise, but the direction of travel is clear and activity levels look to be rising. The shares have recovered recently, but, at an FY20e P/NAV of 1.02x, the rating remains below its peers.

