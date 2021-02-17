

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish container logistics company A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) announced Wednesday that it is accelerating the efforts to decarbonise marine operations to launch the world's first carbon neutral liner vessel in 2023, seven years ahead of the initial 2030-ambition.



This is due to the increasing customer demand for sustainable supply chains. The company plans to operate vessels on carbon neutral e-methanol or sustainable bio-methanol.



The company also added that all future Maersk owned new buildings will have dual fuel technology installed, enabling either carbon neutral operations or operation on standard very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO).



Maersk said around half of its 200 largest customers have set or are in the process of setting ambitious science-based or zero carbon targets for their supply chains, and the figure is on the rise.



Both the methanol-fueled feeder vessel and the decision to install dual fuel engines on future newbuildings are part of Maersk's ongoing fleet replacement.



