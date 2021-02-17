Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.02.2021 | 12:46
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
17-Feb-2021 / 11:15 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                                 Mr Oliver Knott 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                                      (PDMR) 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment                                      Initial 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                                 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
b)            LEI                                                                  213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                                                   Ordinary shares 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
              Identification code 
                                                                                   ISIN: GB0006615826 
b)            Nature of the transaction                                            Share purchase 
                                                                                   Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                                               GBP1.75          3,404

d) Aggregated information GBP5,957.00

e) Date of the transaction 15 February 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact: 

Maitland Administration Services Limited  cosec@maitlandgroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           SDVP 
LEI Code:       213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93757 
EQS News ID:    1169019 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.