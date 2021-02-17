DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Feb-2021 / 11:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mr Oliver Knott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB0006615826 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.75 3,404

d) Aggregated information GBP5,957.00

e) Date of the transaction 15 February 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 93757 EQS News ID: 1169019

