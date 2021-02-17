

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) have entered into a merger agreement whereby Energy Transfer will acquire Enable in an all-equity deal valued at approximately $7.2 billion. Enable common unitholders will receive 0.8595 ET common units for each Enable common unit. The deal will include a $10 million cash payment for Enable's general partner.



Energy Transfer expects the combined company to generate more than $100 million of annual run-rate cost and efficiency synergies, excluding potential financial and commercial synergies.



