Company announces completion of CE Mark registration trial

Palliare, an emerging company with the vision to create a safer operating room, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Bonano to the Board of Directors. Ms. Bonano served as President and CEO of Buffalo Filter, a world leader in surgical smoke evacuation systems, prior to its acquisition by Filtration Group in 2019.

Commenting on the new Board appointment, Scott Flora, Chairman, said, "We are pleased to welcome Samantha Bonano to the Board. With the pending US commercial release of our EVA15 insufflation and smoke evacuation system, her previous experience in developing a world leader in smoke evacuation will bring a valued mindset to the Board."

In further news, the company is pleased to announce completion of its CE Mark registration trial for the EVA15 insufflation and smoke evacuation system. The trial, completed in the Mater Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, will enable the company to file for CE Mark registration in March.

About the EVA15 Insufflator

The EVA15 insufflator and smoke evacuation system is the first product from Palliare, designed to create a safer operating room environment and deliver best-in-class insufflation and smoke evacuation performance to meet the particular demands of laparoscopic, endoluminal, endoscopic, and robotic surgical procedures.

About Palliare

Palliare Ltd was founded in 2018 as a spinout from Irish gastro-diagnostic company Crospon, which was acquired by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in 2017. Based in Galway, Ireland, Palliare is dedicated to advancing the state of the art in smoke evacuation and insufflation technologies for laparoscopic, endoluminal, endoscopic and robotic surgery. For more information about Palliare, visit www.palliare.com.

