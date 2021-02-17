Invitation to presentation of Cantargia's Full Year Report for the period January - December 2020 on February 25 at 2.00 p.m. CET

Cantargia AB will publish the company's Full Year Report for the period January - December 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 08.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 25, at 2:00 p.m. CET, where Göran Forsberg, CEO, and Bengt Jöndell, CFO, will present Cantargia and comment on the Full Year Report for the period January - December 2020, followed by a Q&A-session. The conference call can be followed at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cantargia-q4-2020.

To attend through telephone, please dial-in at one of the numbers below:

SWE: +46850558372

UK: +443333009261

US: +18332498406

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com

This information was submitted for publication, at 13.00 CET on 17 February 2021.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy show a higher response rate than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About CAN04

The antibody CAN04 binds strongly to the target IL1RAP and functions both though ADCC as well as blocking IL-1a and IL-1ß signaling. Thereby, CAN04 can counteract the contribution of the IL-1 system to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in two clinical trials. In the first phase I/IIa-study, CANFOUR, first line combination therapy is investigated using two different standard chemotherapies in 31 patients with NSCLC (gemcitabine/cisplatin) and 31 patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel), as well as monotherapy in late stage patients (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03267316). Phase I monotherapy data from 22 patients were presented at ASCO 2019 and showed good safety with infusion related reaction being the most common side effect. In addition, the biomarkers IL6 and CRP decreased during treatment. Positive interim data from the combination arms was presented during H2 2020 and showed a higher response rate than expected from chemotherapy alone. A phase I study investigating CAN04 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor started H2 2020 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04452214). Additional clinical combination studies are planned to start during 2021.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: mailto:goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

