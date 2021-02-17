Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of Meeting
PR Newswire
London, February 17
17 February 2021
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")
Result of Extraordinary General Meeting
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce that the resolutions put to shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
As stated in the Company's announcement of 25 January 2021, it is expected that the migration of the settlement system relating to trading in the Company's shares from CREST in London to Euroclear Bank in Belgium will occur on 15 March 2021. The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the AIM market in London.
Voting on all resolutions at the EGM was conducted by a poll and the results are set out below.
|No.
|Resolution
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Total votes cast
|% of issued share capital voted
|1
|Shareholders' consent to the migration
|13,804,273
(99.99%)
|775
(0.01%)
|150
|13,805,048
|42.7
|2
|Approval and adoption of new articles of association
|13,804,397
(99.99%)
|775
(0.01%)
|26
|13,805,172
|42.7
|3
|To give effect to aspects of the migration
|13,804,423
(99.99%)
|775
(0.01%)
|0
|13,805,198
|42.7
Notes
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "votes" for total
- A "vote" withheld is not a valid vote in Irish law and was not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against"
- The percentage of issued share capital voted calculation uses the Company's total voting rights figure of 32,319,705 ordinary shares as detailed in the Company's announcement of 29 January 2021
For further information please contact:
|Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Jonathan Evans
|Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
|First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)
Jason Robertson
|Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
|Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Hall Communications
Don Hall
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com