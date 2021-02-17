Anzeige
WKN: A2ABB5 ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 Ticker-Symbol: FKV1 
Frankfurt
17.02.21
08:14 Uhr
0,380 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.02.2021
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

London, February 17

17 February 2021

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce that the resolutions put to shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

As stated in the Company's announcement of 25 January 2021, it is expected that the migration of the settlement system relating to trading in the Company's shares from CREST in London to Euroclear Bank in Belgium will occur on 15 March 2021. The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the AIM market in London.

Voting on all resolutions at the EGM was conducted by a poll and the results are set out below.

No.ResolutionVotes forVotes againstVotes withheldTotal votes cast% of issued share capital voted
1Shareholders' consent to the migration13,804,273
(99.99%)		775
(0.01%)		150 13,805,04842.7
2Approval and adoption of new articles of association13,804,397
(99.99%)		775
(0.01%)		26 13,805,17242.7
3To give effect to aspects of the migration13,804,423
(99.99%)		775
(0.01%)		0 13,805,19842.7

Notes

  1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "votes" for total
  2. A "vote" withheld is not a valid vote in Irish law and was not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against"
  3. The percentage of issued share capital voted calculation uses the Company's total voting rights figure of 32,319,705 ordinary shares as detailed in the Company's announcement of 29 January 2021


For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman		Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Jonathan Evans		Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)
Jason Robertson		Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley		Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall		Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
