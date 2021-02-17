Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of Meeting

17 February 2021

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce that the resolutions put to shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

As stated in the Company's announcement of 25 January 2021, it is expected that the migration of the settlement system relating to trading in the Company's shares from CREST in London to Euroclear Bank in Belgium will occur on 15 March 2021. The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the AIM market in London.

Voting on all resolutions at the EGM was conducted by a poll and the results are set out below.

No. Resolution Votes for Votes against Votes withheld Total votes cast % of issued share capital voted 1 Shareholders' consent to the migration 13,804,273

(99.99%) 775

(0.01%) 150 13,805,048 42.7 2 Approval and adoption of new articles of association 13,804,397

(99.99%) 775

(0.01%) 26 13,805,172 42.7 3 To give effect to aspects of the migration 13,804,423

(99.99%) 775

(0.01%) 0 13,805,198 42.7

Notes

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "votes" for total A "vote" withheld is not a valid vote in Irish law and was not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against" The percentage of issued share capital voted calculation uses the Company's total voting rights figure of 32,319,705 ordinary shares as detailed in the Company's announcement of 29 January 2021



For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Evans Tel: +44-20-3463-5000 First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)

Jason Robertson Tel: +44-20-7330-1883

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Hall Communications

Don Hall Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com