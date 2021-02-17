DGAP-News: Imcyse SA / Key word(s): Financing

Imcyse Raises Additional EUR 21.3 Million in Series B Financing Round - Pfizer Joins as Newest Shareholder



17.02.2021 / 14:00

Pfizer takes equity stake in Imcyse as part of the recently announced Rheumatoid Arthritis license agreement

Major existing shareholders participated in the round

Proceeds to advance Imcyse's pipeline of first-in-class targeted disease modifying immunotherapeutics

Liège, Belgium, February 17, 2021 - Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has concluded a Series B extension financing round, raising EUR 21.3 million (USD 25.8 million). Participants of the new round included existing investors, Biogenosis, Epimede, LSP, Noshaq, Société Régionale d'Investissement de Wallonie (SRIW), Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement (SFPI) and KU Leuven. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) also participated as Imcyse's newest investor taking an equity stake in the Company as part of the license agreement for Imcyse's Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) program based on the Company's ImotopeTM technology announced on February 3, 2021.

Denis Bedoret, Imcyse CEO, commented: "Completing this financing round reinforces the strength of the Company allowing us to advance our programs to the next phase of development. Our aim is to be a major player in active specific immunotherapy. In this pursuit, we have taken our lead ImotopeTM candidate into phase 2 for Type 1 Diabetes and have four other programs running in Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders, Celiac Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis. I would like to express our gratitude to our existing shareholders and to our new investor, Pfizer, for their support and confidence in our ImotopeTM platform."

Proceeds from the latest financing round will be used to accelerate the advancement of several first-in-class targeted disease modifying immunotherapeutics, developing a robust and diverse clinical pipeline. In accordance with Imcyse's corporate strategy, the Company remains open to new partnerships and investors to further support its development and expansion into the U.S.

ImotopeTM platform to prevent, stop and potentially cure autoimmune diseases



The Imcyse ImotopeTM platform represents a next generation and potentially curative approach to severe autoimmune diseases for which there is no satisfactory therapy. ImotopesTM induce cytolytic T cells, which specifically eliminate the aberrant disease pathway while leaving the rest of the immune system unaffected. In addition to the Type 1 Diabetes program, its Multiple Sclerosis candidate is expected to commence clinical trials by 2022. In RA, Pfizer and Imcyse will collaborate to develop existing lead candidates and further optimize potential molecules. After a candidate is selected, Pfizer will lead clinical development and commercialisation activities.

ABOUT IMCYSE

Imcyse is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. The company's unique technology platform allows it to specifically target immune cells involved in the destruction of the diseased organ. Disease specific Imotopes, which are modified peptides, generate cytolytic CD4+ T-cells, that eliminate antigen-presenting cells and autoantigen specific lymphocytes. The Imotope effect, sustained over time, helps to prevent and treat diseases with no current curative alternative and to potentially cure patients without causing generalized immune suppression. The company has established proof of concept in several indications and has started a Phase 2 clinical program in type 1 diabetes with promising results already seen during the first Phase 1 trial. Beyond type 1 diabetes, Imcyse is developing a pipeline of Imotopes for the treatment of several autoimmune diseases. Founded as a spin-off of the Catholic University of Leuven Imcyse subsequently relocated to Liège, Belgium.

www.imcyse.com