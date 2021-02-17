Stella Diagnostics, Inc.: Stella Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic Enter Into Collaborative Research Agreement

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:JMDP) ("Stella" or "The Company") announced today that they have entered into a Collaborative Research Agreement with the Mayo Clinic to assess the predictability and clinical utility of the Company's STLA101 panel in patients diagnosed with Barrett's esophagus.

The collaboration aims to assess the expression patterns of multiple proto-oncogenes including the Company's STLA101 panel for the prediction of disease progression in Barrett's esophagus tissue utilizing targeted mass spectrometry. Dr. Christopher Hartley, MD and Dr. Catherine Hagen, MD, Gastrointestinal Pathologists at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, will be principal investigators for the study. The study will assess the expression trends of the STLA101 assay as well as many other known biomarkers associated with oncogenic disease progression in over 100 patients with Barrett's esophagus diagnoses who either progressed to a more severe disease state or remained stable over a 10-year period.

"As someone who was born and raised in Minnesota, I couldn't be more delighted to announce our research collaboration with a medical institution that I have admired my entire life and has even cared for my family members," commented Dr. Joe Abdo, CEO of Stella Diagnostics. "Barrett's patients, and subsequently people who develop esophageal cancer from this indication, are an embattled cohort who could benefit from augmented screening techniques. I am pleased that the Mayo Clinic acknowledges the value in additional molecular information provided by the STLA101 panel which will aide gastroenterologists (GIs) in determining the risk of their patients' disease progressing. I look forward to producing landmark research with them and their team throughout the duration of our collaboration."

Esophageal adenocarcinoma is the fastest rising cancer in the United States, with a 700% increase in incidence over the last four decades (Thuy-Van P. Hang, et al). The majority of these patients are diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Barrett's esophagus before their cancer is detected. Mayo Clinic and Stella Diagnostics will work to elucidate which expression patterns will be crucial for GI's to optimize management strategies before neoplastic pathways predominate their patient's lower esophageal disease.

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" that are based on Stella Diagnostics' beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause forecasted results to differ from actual results. Such risks include, but are not limited to market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to complete the proposed transaction and other such related risks. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized. Statements that are not historical fact, including without limitation statements which are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "may," "should," "intends," or similar expressions are forward looking statements. While Stella Diagnostics believes these assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control and therefore, actual results may differ materially. Stella Diagnostics believes that many of the risks detailed here are part of doing business in the industry in which we would operate and compete. Forward looking statements only speak as of the date hereof and we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. While we believe the information used in this press release to be reliable, its accuracy has not been independently verified and cannot be guaranteed. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized.

