GlobalStep Expands its European Operations to Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalStep, a leading global provider of Technology Services, today announced the opening of GlobalStep Technologies SRL, a new Games QA operation in Bucharest, Romania. As an established hub of Games Development and Quality Assurance as well as home to a multilingual highly skilled tech friendly workforce, Romania was a natural fit as part of GlobalStep's ongoing expansion and growth strategy.

"Our objective is to establish Bucharest as an important technical Center of Excellence for Games QA alongside with Pune and Montreal," stated Sanjiv Ahluwalia, Managing Director of GlobalStep's UK & European operations. "The opening of this office enables us to be in closer proximity to our clients in Europe all while providing additional diversity to our tester resource pool. Customer focus and excellence in service delivery remain our number one driving force as we aim to grow this operation substantially over the next couple of years."

"I am very proud to spearhead our expansion into Romania as a founding member of our Romanian team," says Gabriela Balanescu, Senior Manager of HR & Operations for GlobalStep Technologies SRL. "The long-term vision of bringing together a pool of talented and passionate people in Romania in order to positively impact one of the fastest growing industries both locally and abroad is very exciting. GlobalStep's commitment to building an organization where people can fulfill their inherent potential and its commitment for the success of its customers is without doubt one of its most unique attributes and I'm so happy to be a part of this."

This expansion into Bucharest is a key part of GlobalStep's growth plans and an important underpinning to the company's overall strategy of Global Resource Deployment.

About GlobalStep

A leading global provider of Technology Services, the company provides end-to-end product life cycle solutions to the Games Industry. This portfolio of services includes Quality Assurance, Development Support, Localization, and Player Support. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, GlobalStep operates worldwide with service locations in North America, UK, Europe and Asia. www.globalstep.com.

