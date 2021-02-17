How Cold Chain Monitoring Market Is Expected To Grow With The Help Of IoT: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the IoT for cold chain monitoring market showed that it had a CAGR of 11% between 2016-2020 but is expected to grow over 13.6% in the period between 2021 and 2031. And hence, the total valuation of the market is expected to reach $17.8 Billion by the end of 2031.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market - Important Highlights

Since the pandemic situation, there has been a significant increase in the demand for real-time and remote surveillance. One of the reasons why IoT cold chain monitoring has become the topmost priority in the following operations. transport of vaccines and medicines, processed food and beverages, and so on.

Alarmed by the rise in food spoilage and damage to temperature-sensitive goods, the government has invested hugely in cold chain monitoring marketing in various industries such as food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others.

The influence of blockchain on the demand for IoT enabled cold chain monitoring devices.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market - Drivers

Blockchain technology provides users the ability to record transactions and any kind of digital interaction. This technology is mainly designed to be transparent in its operations, provide additional security in transactions, and is efficient than the older technologies.

Thus, the demand for blockchain technology is significantly increasing in the cold chain monitoring market. This is because blockchain increases the efficiency and transparency of the supply chain to a great extent. This affects the cold chain process positively, right from the delivery stage to the storage.

Blockchain integration also helps with increased sustainability, minimizing errors and delays. It also reduces the cost of transportation, faster error tracking, product transport, and efficient inventory management.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market - Restraints

Every day a massive amount of data is generated in cold chain monitoring that is analyzed and then later used for decision-making purposes. The data is collected and stored in various devices such as loggers, and IoT sensors which make it vulnerable.

The data stored in these devices can easily be tampered with or stolen. Unauthorized users can also get access to this date pretty easily.

Furthermore, this would lead to misuse of information on various scales.

COVID-19 Impact on Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Thankfully, unlike many other industries, the demand for cold chain monitoring never went down. Instead, the COVID-19 situation had an extremely positive impact on IoT and cold chain monitoring. During the lockdown stage in the midst of 2020, there was a significant increase in demand for packages food, and beverages. And to meet the supply, most food manufacturers adopted the IoT technology for cold chain monitoring to find solutions for boosting the product's shelf life. All thanks to IoT enabled temperature sensors, temperature logging and monitoring goods never got easier.

Competitive Landscape

Nowadays, you can easily see that IoT sensors are built into cargo, ships, public transports, and such while being an alarm system used for tracking and monitoring. These sensors quickly transmit information to the authorities if there is a hidden risk involved. This technology is also being used by professionals to analyze both critical applications and data. All the while being connected to multiple devices on road or in the office. This helps in cutting costs and delays by avoiding unnecessary risk factors.

And now the Logistics 4.0 has brought several other improvements in the IoT technology. This includes improvement in automated systems, driverless transportation services, and so on.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Cold Chain Monitoring market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (hardware and software), application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and others) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

