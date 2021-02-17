Jardine Motors Group UK Limited Swiftly Moves to E-Commerce Model with Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services Platform During Pandemic

Global Auto Dealer Beats 2020 Sales and Stays Resilient by Moving Transactions Online

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Jardine Motors Group UK Limited is leveraging Informatica Customer 360 to progress its digital transformation, implement new e-commerce platforms that enable the company to sell vehicles end-to-end online, as well as consolidate its single view of a customer and vehicle in Salesforce. By deploying an integrated Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services platform, Jardine Motors has been able to build better customer relationships and comply with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy mandates and rights requirements around customer data.

Jardine Motors Group UK Limited - which operates motor vehicle franchises in more than 50 locations in the UK - represents some of the world's most prestigious and recognized car brands, including Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren. The global pandemic has upended auto sales, forcing dealers and automakers to change their business strategies and invest in technologies to meet consumer demand for increased online and personalized services. A recent McKinsey survey1 found that digital has become more important along the entire purchase funnel: less than a third of younger consumers prefer conducting car sales and aftersales in person at a dealership; and respondents are even more interested in contactless services, with approximately half citing they are willing to pay extra for this service.

One of the challenges Jardine Motors has faced over the years is the proliferation of customer data across multiple systems. This is common in the automotive industry as manufacturing partners often require dealerships to use certain systems, and there are deep integrations between systems for after-sales service and parts. As a result, customer data was vastly distributed across dealer management and sales lead management systems, without a unique record for each customer. This made it difficult for the company to offer individualized customer journeys across different channels, including web and social media, and bridge online, in-store, and on-lot customer experiences.

By deploying an integrated Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services platform including Informatica Cloud Data Integration and Customer 360 for Salesforce, Jardine Motors has been able to establish a single view of the customer across multiple systems and also ensure GDPR compliance. When the global pandemic struck, Jardine Motors immediately implemented new e-commerce platforms that enabled the company to sell vehicles end-to-end online.

"Thanks to Informatica, we have been able to adapt our business to evolve with changing consumer needs," said Alex Brown, Head of Digital Marketing and Transformation, Jardine Motors Group. "By improving our digital offerings and obtaining a better view of our customers, we have quickly pivoted into e-commerce, which has been vital to offsetting the challenges of in-store and on-lot interactions brought on by the pandemic."

In addition to enhancing its e-commerce platform to meet consumer demands, by creating a single view of the customer, Jardine Motors has been able to deliver world-class marketing programs at scale while remaining GDPR-compliant. This, in turn, has allowed the company to boost sales during what is deemed as a challenging year for global businesses.

The platform is also being used to transform other departments within the organization. For instance, Jardine Motors is currently moving customer complaint handling to Salesforce Service Cloud to improve service experiences, using the single customer view provided by Informatica Customer 360. It's also using the single customer view to help address certain fraud prevention use cases.

"The automotive industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Emilio Valdes, vice president for EMEA and LATAM, Informatica. "We are proud to help Jardine Motors adapt to the challenging business environment by swiftly moving almost all of their transactions online with the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services platform."

1 McKinsey, "How consumers' behavior in car buying and mobility is changing amid COVID-19," Sept. 22, 2020

