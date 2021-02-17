Ease of Use Helps Drive the Expansion of the Sports Betting Market

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of 2020, the legal infrastructure for online gambling and sports betting had developed significantly. This was in large part thanks to several major legislative victories. After the election in November, three more states are now set to authorize legal sports betting while three others have either approved or are expanding casino gambling. Among the states are Maryland, South Dakota and Louisiana, who are approving sports betting. To illustrate just how popular the online sports betting is in states where the market can already operate, New Jersey recorded USD 803.1 Million in bets on sports in the month of October, setting the national record for the third month in a row, according to the state's Division of Gambling Enforcement. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTC: BRGGF) (TSX-V: BRAG), Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTC: TSCRF)

In the meantime, companies like DraftKings are making serious strides in developing easy-to-use systems available to the public through partnerships with sports leagues. For example, according to a report by the Associated Press, The National Basketball Association and DraftKings had announced a multiyear partnership that makes DraftKings an authorized sports betting operator of the league. In more recent news, data provided by the trade group American Gaming Association, and reported by Bloomberg indicated that 7.6 million Americans were anticipated to place bets with online sportsbooks for the matchup between the National Football League's Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's a 63% increase over last year - and the most ever, according to the organization.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCQX: BRGGF) (TSX-V: BRAG) announced yesterday that it, "has partnered with Mr. Gamble, the rapidly growing online casino affiliate site, through Bragg's wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, to showcase the provider's games offering on its site and via its slots channel on Twitch.

Through the partnership, ORYX's wide and diverse content will be promoted on the leading affiliate's site and streamed directly to millions of players.

ORYX offers operators access to more than 10,000 games from more than 100 game providers via its ORYX Hub. It also hosts premium content from its exclusive RGS partners, including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem. ORYX, a leading turnkey solution provider with numerous operator partners around the globe, also offers an iGaming platform/PAM, RGS platform, managed sportsbook solution, lottery products, player engagement and data service tools.

Cashmagnet-owned Mr. Gamble is quickly establishing itself as a leading affiliate site and its Twitch slots channel has over 1.2 million views. Twitch is the leading platform for streaming both online and live content. The site has recently seen exceptional growth and now features over 15 million users. Twitch casino stream popularity is growing daily, with thousands of enthusiasts from around the world following established casino streamers on a daily basis.

'The collaboration with ORYX Gaming will be one of our biggest so far. We are truly impressed by the pace at which they are expanding in the sector,' said Jonas Kyllönen, CMO and Co-Founder of Mr. Gamble. 'Not many B2B solution providers are able to offer such a wide range of services for casino operators. I'm very impressed by the number of game providers they can offer. 100+ is a big number and should cater to the needs of even the most demanding casinos.'

'We're very proud to feature ORYX Gaming on our player-focused online comparison site,' continued Mr. Kyllönen. 'We'll be presenting ORYX games on our highly popular Twitch channel as well, where we see thousands of unique iGaming enthusiasts popping by for some online casino slots excitement on a daily basis.'

'We're always looking for new ways to promote our games and through this partnership we will be able to directly connect with the players who will give us direct feedback on our titles,' said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. 'We're excited to team up with Mr. Gamble to showcase our offering to its expanding following.'

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) announced earlier in September that it had entered into a multi-year agreement with ESPN. The new deal includes link integrations from ESPN's digital platforms to sportsbooks from Caesars Entertainment's sports betting partner, William Hill. William Hill Sports Book's odds and markets connect directly to their sports betting apps in legalized states. The deal comes shortly after William Hill became the exclusive sports betting operator for Caesars Entertainment, following the merger with Eldorado Resorts. Link integrations to William Hill's sports betting apps, geo-targeted to legalized sports betting states, will appear on ESPN.com web and mobile web and the ESPN Fantasy app. As part of the new agreement, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill will also become a sponsor of ESPN's Fantasy products, deepening an existing relationship as ESPN's exclusive odds provider.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) reported earlier this month that it is partnering with Pariplay Ltd., part of The Aspire Global Group, to become the first online casino operator in the United States to premier a selection of the leading iGaming company's impressive assortment of high-quality online casino games on its PlaySugarHouse.com site in New Jersey. Pariplay's extensive games portfolio will serve to complement PlaySugarHouse.com's existing catalogue of over 750 online casino and live dealer table games. "We are excited to partner with Pariplay to be the first online operator in the U.S. to bring these top-quality casino games to our players," said Richard Schwartz, President of RSI, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com. "European players love the variety and innovation of the Pariplay games portfolio, and we anticipate that our PlaySugarHouse.com New Jersey players will love playing them just as much."

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) through BetMGM, born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings Plc, and has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, reported last week the launch of BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania, bringing the digital gaming company's exclusive portfolio of online slots and table games to players in the Keystone State. "We're thrilled to bring BetMGM's online casino offering to Pennsylvania," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "With more than 140 different games, including our own in-house progressive jackpot network, we're delivering the widest range of content currently available in the state. Alongside MGM Resorts and its M life Rewards program, BetMGM will provide players with a truly unique entertainment experience."

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTC: TSCRF) reported back in December named the exclusive English language broadcast partner for the League of Legends' Demacia Championship, a marquee annual event featuring 24 of China's top esports teams. Live event coverage will run from December 20-27 and be streamed across theScore esports' YouTube and Twitch channels. The Demacia Championship will be theScore esports' first-ever live event broadcast, with production originating from their esports headquarters in Toronto. "We're thrilled that TJ Sports identified theScore as the ideal partner to produce and distribute the Demacia Championship's English language broadcast to fans worldwide," said Aubrey Levy, Vice President of Content and Marketing, theScore. "We've found fantastic audience reception in our coverage of the Chinese League of Legends scene, and can't wait to leverage our video production expertise and wide global reach to deliver an entertaining live event viewing experience for League fans."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For bragg gaming group inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by marketjar media inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com